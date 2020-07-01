Enjoy favorites such as tilapia, mahi, salmon, grouper and snapper. The diverse menu also includes platters, po’ boys, sandwiches and soups.

Serving home-cooked seafood since 1998, the Sea Shack has one of the island’s most extensive menus of seafood served lots of ways, including grilled, blackened, fried and more.

Sea Shack is a “made-to-order” kind of seafood restaurant. After placing your order, you’ll see the chef of the day putting your seafood selections on as you ordered them. You take a seat at an empty table and within a few minutes your name will be called and your fresh, hot, and tasty meal is delivered to your table.

Nothing fancy, just good.

“On a two-week vacation to Hilton Head this is the one place we always go at least twice. Why? The seafood is always fresh and perfectly prepared,” an online reviewer said. “The atmosphere is cozy, definitely unpretentious, and casual.”

Room for dessert? Try three varieties of key lime pie or a sweet potato cheesecake.

“Unanimous choice for best seafood on our trip,” an online reviewer said. “In fact, one of our kids made three visits (once just for the key lime pie). Reasonably priced, super casual and very good quality.”

Sea Shack was voted one of South Carolina’s best seafood spots by Coastal Living magazine in June 2011. Voted “One of South Carolina’s Best Seafood Spots” Southern Living Sept 2012

Reasonable prices. Locals love it. Family friendly. Take out, kids menu available. Separate checks are no problem. Open Monday to Saturday for lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and dinner, 5-9 p.m.