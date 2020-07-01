The menu offers shrimp, oysters (as in Rockefeller, Charleston, on the half-shell and even in a Bloody Mary-based shooter), shrimp and grits, Ahi tuna, halibut and salmon, as well as a “Southern fried” menu, pasta and a wide selection for “land lovers,” including steak, pork shoulder, ribs and burgers. They use local fresh fish when available.

Rockfish Seafood and Steaks is proud to call itself “Hilton Head’s Seafood Destination,” and locals and visitors agree.

Don’t leave without trying their award-winning crab legs served nightly or stop by on a Tuesday for their all-you-can-eat crab legs.

The bar menu includes South Carolina brews, wine and creative cocktails — how about a “CBD Cosmo” (Deep Eddy vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec and CBD) or the “Totally Awesome Beach Cocktail,” a concoction of Bacardi Silver rum, pineapple juice, Blue Curacao and coconut cream?

Show up on NFL game day at Rockfish Seafood & Steaks on Hilton Head Island and you’ll find a special “Who Dey?” menu — named after a fan catchphrase for the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s stocked with “Cincinnati favorites” including spaghetti heaped with chili and cheese.

Parents can sign up for Kids’ Night Out Monday-Thursday, enjoying dinner while the kids paint pottery in the upstairs Art Café. Happy-hour and children’s menus. Enjoy live music seasonally at this popular eatery near the beach.

Dinner is served 4-10 p.m. daily. New lunch service start this spring.

5 Lagoon Road, Hilton Head. 843-689-2662. www.rockfishhhi.com.