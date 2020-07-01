A top choice for fine Italian dining since opening in 2012, OMBRA Cucina Italiana continues win praise for its regional dishes and contemporary style. But for Lauren and Michael Cirafesi, running the award-winning restaurant is all about family — and not just their six sons but their staff and guests as well.

The dinner menu is served in classic Italian tradition, with four courses: antipasti, primi, secondi and pasticceria. Each course features the best in seasonal, local ingredients, turned into culinary masterpieces by executive chef Michael Cirafesi. The restaurant’s award-wining wine list is arranged by varietal and geographical region, with a focus on esoteric Italian wines and eclectic domestic and international selections.

“The wait staff is well-trained in the art of wine and food pairing,” said Lauren Cirafesi. “Selecting just the right wine to complement the meal is truly an essential part of the experience.”

Indeed, wines are a passion for Michael Cirafesi and have earned him a reputation as a pioneer in Italian wines on Hilton Head Island. Ombra’s wine dinners are famous locally; follow the restaurant’s Facebook page to receive announcements about them.

OMBRA is open from 4:30-10 p.m. Mondays through Sundays; reservations can be made online or by calling 843-842- 5505 after 11 a.m. Reservations for special events like wine dinners or tastings must be made by calling the restaurant, and private parties, corporate events and chef’s table seatings must be made by contacting Lauren Cirafesi at the restaurant. OMBRA is located in The Village at Wexford on Hilton Head Island.