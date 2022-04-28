Barbara Hudson's COASTAL CLAMS CASINO

SERVES 4-6 | TOTAL TIME : 30 MIN
INGREDIENTS:
• 12 Little neck clams fresh from local waters.
• 1/2- lb. smoked bacon, chopped thin.
• 2 heaping tablespoons of grated yellow onion.
• 2 cloves of minced fresh garlic.
• 1 cup of fresh shredded sautéed spinach.
• 4 tablespoons of fresh grated parmesan cheese.
• Sauté bacon until crisp. Remove bacon from pan to drain.
• Add garlic, onion, spinach to bacon rendering and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
• Add bacon crisp to mixture. Turn off the heat and let stand.
• Place clean little necks in glass dish. Place in microwave with a moist paper towel over the clams for 1 to 2 minutes until the clams pop open.
• Crucial: Do not over cook the clams.
• Remove clams from the microwave, discard the top shell, loosen clam from the bottom shell.
• Place clams in the bottom shell on a bed of rock salt nested in a baking dish.
• Add the sauteed mixture of garlic, onion, bacon and spinach to the top of the clams.
• Top with grated parmesan cheese and bake in preheated oven for 4 to 5 minutes.