DEVILED EGGS WITH Fried Oysters

Pinch of Pepper

1/2 teaspoon Hot Sauce

1 tablespoon White Wine Vinegar

Paprika for dusting

METHOD:

In a pot add eggs carefully, make sure not to crack any shells. Cover 1 inch with cold water. Bring to a boil and cook for one minute once it starts to boil. Remove from heat and cover with lid or foil. Allow eggs to sit for 10 minutes exactly. Drain and run cold water over them until they are cooled down. Carefully peel and wash away any leftover shell pieces. Cut a thin dime-size piece off the top and bottom of the eggs so they have a flat spot to sit on the plate. Cut across the equator of the eggs (not lengthwise like your grandmother cuts them).

Remove all yolks, being careful not to tear the whites. Wash away any yolk residue under cold water and transfer to the container and then cover with water.

Take the yolks and pass through a tamis using a dough scraper to scrape the screen. Mix all the other ingredients in a mixing bowl and add the yolks. Pipe into egg whites and sprinkle with paprika.

Fry up your oysters the way you love them, place on top of eggs and top with your favorite remoulade sauce.