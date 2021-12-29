AVOCADO TOAST WITH SMOKED SALMON

(prepared 2-3 hours before

serving)

INGREDIENTS

• 6 avocados, sliced in half and pitted

• ½ small red onion, diced very finely

• Pinch of salt, pinch of pepper

• Pinch of sugar (optional)

• 1 lime

METHOD:

Scoop out the contents of the avocados into a glass bowl. Add finely diced red onion. Add pinch of salt and pinch of pepper (more can be added later to taste). Add pinch of sugar to counteract the bitterness of the avocados and onions. Squeeze the juice of the whole lime into the bowl.

Mix ingredients well with a fork or your hands and allow to sit covered tightly with plastic wrap for 2 or 3 hours for the flavors to blend.

Lightly brush bread with olive oil and toast to desired level of doneness. Spread toast with avocado salad and cover the entire surface, the top with smoked salmon. Can be garnished with sliced tomatoes, sliced/diced cucumber, or thinly sliced red onion.