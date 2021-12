1.5 oz. shaved leeks

1 oz. Calabrese chilis

3 oz. heavy cream

3 oz. white wine

15 fresh mussels

1.5 oz. Parmesan, grated

METHOD:

In a hot sauté pan, add oil and vegetables. Sauté briefly, add mussels, and toss with vegetables. Deglaze with white wine, add cream, and reduce until sauce thickens. Serve in a round bowl with grilled bread toast points and enjoy!