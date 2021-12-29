CHUNKY GUACAMOLE



1/4 Bunch of Cilantro

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1.5 Roma tomato

1/4 yellow onion

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

12 Avocados

METHOD:

Remove the stems from the jalapeños and cut them in half. Take half of the cilantro leaves off the stems and set them aside. Put the remaining cilantro in a blender with jalapeños and garlic. Blend until chunky — not liquified (if it's too hard to blend, add a bit of water.) Dice the tomato and onion, then add the cilantro leaves that you set aside earlier. Cut the avocados in half and carefully remove the seeds. With a spoon, scoop the avocado into a big bowl. Smash the avocados in the bowl, leaving them a little chunky. Add all ingredients in the bowl with the avocados. Mix together gently, keeping it chunky.