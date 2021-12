2 tablespoon crushed red pepper

4 oz. dry Sherry

8 oz. shellfish stock

8 oz. Andouille sausage

1 lb. shrimp

1 lb. mussels

1 lb. Little Neck Clams

METHOD

Sauté sausage, shrimp, clams, and mussels with garlic and red pepper flakes. Deglaze with sherry. Add tomatoes and shellfish stock. Cover and simmer until clams and mussels open. Serve with rice or pasta.

Serves 4.