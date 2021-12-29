Mache SALAD



1/2 cup thinly slice Bermuda onion

1 pint black mission figs, quartered

1 cup candied (or not) pecans

1 cup shaved Manchego cheese

1/2 cup fig vinaigrette

METHOD:

Arrange Mache in a large bowl and place the first five ingredients. Spoon dressing over as much or as little as you wish. Salad goes great with a toasted baguette.

FIG DRESSING INGREDIENTS

1 cup fig balsamic vinegar

2 Tbls. water

1 Tbls. lemon juice

1 Tbls. minced shallots

Pinch fresh thyme

2 teas minced garlic

1 Tbls. Honey

2 Tbls. Extra Virgin Olive oil

Salt to taste

METHOD:

Place first seven ingredients in food processor and blend well for 30 seconds. With machine running slowly add oil. Turn machine off and adjust seasonings. Cover and chill till ready to use. Can be made a couple days ahead.