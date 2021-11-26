Peking Turkey MarinadeTurkey Marinade

A hearty holiday meal helps bring the family together. Try this delicious recipe from Eric Golden, executive chef at Toro.

RUB/MARINADE INGREDIENTS

1oz. salt.

1oz Szechuan peppercorns, ground.

1 cup orange juice.

1/2 cup soy sauce.

1/4 cup molasses.

1/4 cup brown sugar.

2 tablespoon rice wine vinegar.

2 tbl Chinese 5 spice

2 cloves garlic, minced.

1/4 cup hoisin sauce.

METHOD:

Combine ingredients in blender and pulse. Take marinade and rub turkey inside and out. Sit for six to 24 hours. Roast turkey at 325 degrees until thermometer reads 155. Rest for 20 minutes before cutting.