Cranberry & Almond Croissant Braid

The holidays are the perfect time to enjoy our favorite foods. A delectable breakfast option is a cranberry and almond croissant braid. The filling is almond cream with cranberry cream cheese. 

Try this recipe supplied by Teresa Brandow of Avocado Bleu for a savory morning treat.

INGREDIENTS: (Everything should be room temperture) 

1 package of refrigerated croissant dough (or Danish dough if you can find it). 

For the almond cream:
1/4 cup almond paste 
1/4 cup almond flour 
1/4 cup powdered sugar 
2 eggs 

 

For the cranberry filling: 
1/4 cup cream cheese 
1/8 cup sugar 
1 egg 
1 teaspoon lemon zest 
2 tablespoons of cranberries 

Egg Wash 
1 egg yolk 

MAKE THE ALMOND CREAM: 

Add all ingredients to a bowl of a mixer. 
Whip on medium and then high speed until fluffy and thoroughly combined, scraping down the bowl often. 
Set aside. 

MAKE THE CRANBERRY CREAM CHEESE FILLING: 

Add all ingredients except cranberries to a bowl. 
Mix together with a until well blended. Fold in cranberries. 

ASSSEMBLE: 

  • Roll out the dough and cover the center third with the almond cream. 
  • With a knife, carefully slice diagonal strips on both sides, leaving 1 inch (2 cm) from the top and bottom. 
  • Add the cranberry cream cheese mixture to the center. Make the “braid” folds. 
  • Brush on egg wash and bake for about 20 minutes in a preheated oven at 325 degrees. 
  • Garnish with powdered sugar, cranberries, and sliced almonds when cool. 