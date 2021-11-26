Cranberry & Almond Croissant Braid

The holidays are the perfect time to enjoy our favorite foods. A delectable breakfast option is a cranberry and almond croissant braid. The filling is almond cream with cranberry cream cheese.

Try this recipe supplied by Teresa Brandow of Avocado Bleu for a savory morning treat.

INGREDIENTS: (Everything should be room temperture)

1 package of refrigerated croissant dough (or Danish dough if you can find it).

For the almond cream:

1/4 cup almond paste

1/4 cup almond flour

1/4 cup powdered sugar

2 eggs

For the cranberry filling:

1/4 cup cream cheese

1/8 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons of cranberries

Egg Wash

1 egg yolk

MAKE THE ALMOND CREAM:

Add all ingredients to a bowl of a mixer.

Whip on medium and then high speed until fluffy and thoroughly combined, scraping down the bowl often.

Set aside.

MAKE THE CRANBERRY CREAM CHEESE FILLING:

Add all ingredients except cranberries to a bowl.

Mix together with a until well blended. Fold in cranberries.

ASSSEMBLE: