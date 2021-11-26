Cranberry & Almond Croissant Braid

The holidays are the perfect time to enjoy our favorite foods. A delectable breakfast option is a cranberry and almond croissant braid. The filling is almond cream with cranberry cream cheese.
Try this recipe supplied by Teresa Brandow of Avocado Bleu for a savory morning treat.
INGREDIENTS: (Everything should be room temperture)
1 package of refrigerated croissant dough (or Danish dough if you can find it).
For the almond cream:
1/4 cup almond paste
1/4 cup almond flour
1/4 cup powdered sugar
2 eggs
For the cranberry filling:
1/4 cup cream cheese
1/8 cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon lemon zest
2 tablespoons of cranberries
Egg Wash
1 egg yolk
MAKE THE ALMOND CREAM:
Add all ingredients to a bowl of a mixer.
Whip on medium and then high speed until fluffy and thoroughly combined, scraping down the bowl often.
Set aside.
MAKE THE CRANBERRY CREAM CHEESE FILLING:
Add all ingredients except cranberries to a bowl.
Mix together with a until well blended. Fold in cranberries.
ASSSEMBLE:
- Roll out the dough and cover the center third with the almond cream.
- With a knife, carefully slice diagonal strips on both sides, leaving 1 inch (2 cm) from the top and bottom.
- Add the cranberry cream cheese mixture to the center. Make the “braid” folds.
- Brush on egg wash and bake for about 20 minutes in a preheated oven at 325 degrees.
- Garnish with powdered sugar, cranberries, and sliced almonds when cool.