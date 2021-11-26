Prime Rib Perfection

Refrigerate the prime rib overnight and let it come to room temperature for about two hours before cooking. Mix pepper, salt, garlic, rosemary (or thyme) in a bowl. Apply oil to all sides and then season the prime rib about two hours before cooking. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

ROASTING THE RIB

Put the prime rib in a roasting pan bone side down (fat side up). If you have celery, carrots, or onion, place in the bottom of the pan before the prime rib.

Cook the roast for 12-15 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 325 degrees.

Use a meat thermometer to test the prime rib after 30 minutes. A medium prime rib typically reads 130-135 degrees.