TOMATO AND AVOCADO GAZPACHO

If you don't have all the exact ingredients no worries -it'll still taste great! Serves 4



4 green onions, finely chopped

3 tablespoons red onion, finely chopped

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded, finely chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lime

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Garnish:

½ cup parsley, chopped

¼ cup red onion, chopped

Place all ingredients in a serving bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. If you prefer a smoother texture, process with an immersion blender or add all ingredients to a food processor and pulse.

