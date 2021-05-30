TOMATO AND AVOCADO GAZPACHO

If you don't have all the exact ingredients no worries -it'll still taste great! Serves 4
Ingredients:
4 ripe tomatoes, diced
2 cups tomato juice
1 ripe avocado, peeled, cut into ¼” cubes
1 green pepper, seeded and diced
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
4 green onions, finely chopped
3 tablespoons red onion, finely chopped
1 cucumber, peeled, seeded, finely chopped
Juice of 1 lemon
Zest of 1 lemon
Juice of 1 lime
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
Garnish:
½ cup parsley, chopped
¼ cup red onion, chopped
Place all ingredients in a serving bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. If you prefer a smoother texture, process with an immersion blender or add all ingredients to a food processor and pulse.
RECIPES COURTESY OF
THE COLLEGE WOMAN'S COOKBOOK
BY GEORGE HIRSCH JR. , CARRIE HIRSCH, BUTCH HIRSCH
