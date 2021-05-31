TOFU COCONUT CURRY

(1)14-ounce package firm tofu, drained and cut into ½” cubes

2 tablespoons curry powder

2 tablespoons black or golden sesame seeds

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon poppy seeds (optional – no worries if you don’t have it!)

1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 ripe tomatoes, chopped

½ teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

(1)15-ounce can coconut milk

4 cups hot cooked rice

Garnish:

Peanuts, crushed

Cilantro leaves, chopped

In a medium heavy pot, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, stirring occasionally until soft, about 8-10 minutes. Add water then transfer to a food processor or use an immersion blender and pulse until a smooth mixture forms – set aside. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons vegetable oil over medium heat then stir in curry powder, sesame seeds, ginger, poppy seeds, and red pepper flakes, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Add tofu and coat with spice mixture for 30 seconds. Stir in onion/garlic mixture, tomatoes, garlic salt, salt and pepper. Bring to boil then reduce heat to a low simmer, covered, for 10-15 minutes or until the tomatoes are soft - adding ½ cup water or unsalted vegetable broth if needed. Stir in coconut milk then continue to simmer on low heat, uncovered for 2-3 minutes. Salt to taste if needed. Serve in shallow bowls over hot rice then top with garnish.

RECIPES COURTESY OF

THE COLLEGE WOMAN'S COOKBOOK

BY GEORGE HIRSCH JR., CARRIE HIRSCH, BUTCH HIRSCH

The College Woman's Cookbook: 100 easy recipes to prepare on a budget, in tiny kitchens, with dull knives, microwaves and distractions while earning a degree! Hilton Head Island resident George Hirsch Jr. launched The College Man's Cookbook in 2017 and he and his mother and co-author Carrie Hirsch know that College women need help in the kitchen once they're off the freshman meal plan. Available on Amazon.com.