Marc’s Cannellini

The first time we came across this dish was on Martha’s Vineyard. We had just come ashore after sailing from Newport and had worked up an appetite. It was summer and the constant salt-filled breeze reminded us that although we were on land, we were also in the middle of an ocean. As we sat outside on wooden benches, it felt natural to order a dish that marries land and sea: cannellini beans with squid (calamari) and broccoli spears.

Today we are going to cook an all-in-one dish that is simple, satisfying and interesting.

It sounded intriguing and ended up becoming one of our favorite go-to recipes.

This dish hits all four taste notes at once—salty, sour, sweet and bitter — and it contains a good mix of carbohydrates, protein and veggies. The fact that it is low fat does not take away from the rich and satisfying taste.

Bon appetitto!

Preparation time: 25-30 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

2 cans of cannellini beans

1 lb. fresh or frozen squid (calamari)

2 bunches of broccolini spears

1 fresh tomato

Olive oil, sea salt, red pepper flakes, garlic, lemon rind

If available: Lobster (clam/fish) base (bouillon).

ASSEMBLE YOUR INGREDIENTS:

Step 1: Prepare your base. On low heat, sauté a bit of olive oil, garlic and red pepper flakes for a few minutes in a large skillet.

Step 2: Increase heat and add ½ chopped tomato and a bit of white wine for about 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3: Turn the heat to high, add the squid and let them dense up for about 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 4: Boil ½ cup of water and dissolve the lobster (clam/fish) base in it. (alternative: use some sea salt) and add to the pan.

Step 5: Drain the cannellini beans but keep some of the juices and add it to the pan. On medium to high heat, cook down the mix to a more condensed consistency.

Step 6: Add the broccolini spears (after having cut off the lower half).

Step 7: Use your eyes and taste buds to determine when the dish has reached the right density. It should not be as liquid as a soup but a bit more moist than a risotto.

Creative variations: If you can’t find any squid or calamari (fresh or frozen), you can substitute with shrimp. In this case, it’s important that they be added last because they only need a few minutes to cook.

Enjoy this tasty and satisfying dish with a glass of crisp white wine or a cold beer.