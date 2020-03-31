Marc’s Bolognese

Italian cuisine is very regionalized, and Bologna is in the center where beef and parmesan are staples.

There are few dishes that are more satisfying and comforting than a good bowl of pasta Bolognese. It also happens to be a very easy, flexible and forgiving recipe to prepare.

Leftovers can be stored in the fridge and reheated on the stove the next day.

(Do not microwave).

Bon appetitto!

Ingredients:

1 pack of pasta (penne, rigatoni, spaghetti)

1 lb. of ground beef (Can substitute with hamburger patties)

1 onion (chopped)

1-2 cloves of garlic (minced)

Red pepper flakes (Can substitute hot sauce or black pepper)

1 jar of tomato sauce (Marc likes Rao’s Basil & Tomato, but use your favorite)

Grated parmesan, pecorino cheese (Substitute with any kind of cheese)

Preparation time: ~20 minutes

Start a large pasta pot of slightly salted water over high heat.

Step 1: Prepare your base. In a medium sauce pot over low heat: Add a bit of olive oil (or cooking oil), add onion, garlic and red pepper flakes and let simmer on low heat for a few minutes until onion is softened. Turn the heat up to medium.

Step 2: Add ground beef to the pan, breaking into pieces with a wooden spoon and let brown. Stir frequently. (Drain any excess fat if needed. Leave a bit in for flavor)

Step 3: Add tomato sauce to the mixture and stir to incorporate. Let sauce simmer on low heat.

Step 4: When the pasta water has come to a boil, cook pasta according to instructions.

Step 5: Once pasta is done, reserve some of the pasta water to add later if needed, then drain pasta.

Step 6: Return the drained pasta to the pasta pot and add the sauce. Heat on medium and toss to coat pasta with the sauce. Use reserved pasta water to thin if sauce is too thick.

Step 7: Serve in deep dishes, add cheese and optional parsley or arugula for a touch of freshness.

Creative variations: Add bits of bacon or sausage for extra flavor. If you want a milder version you can mix in a bit of cream at the end (kids like it, but it is not part of any original recipe.) If you have access to fresh or dried herbs (oregano, rosemary, etc.) add it to Step 1. You may also add finely chopped carrots and celery to Step 1.