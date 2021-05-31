Class of 2021 VIEWPOINTS

This year’s senior class has grown up in a world much different than the one most of us grew up in. From the effects of 9/11 to a global pandemic, the graduating class of college students has experienced significant world events. With the help of a few items culled from Beloit College and Marist College annual mindset lists, here are some key issues that have shaped their world views.

1. There has always been a digital swap meet called eBay.

2. Oprah has always been a magazine.

3. The Harry Potter series has been banned somewhere in America for their entire lifetime.

4. Vladimir Putin has always been calling the shots at the Kremlin.

5. Cloning has always been a mundane laboratory procedure.

6. The United States has always been at war.

7. Euros have always been the coin of the realm…well, at least part of the realm.

8. Serena Williams has always been winning Grand Slam singles titles.

9. Amazon has always invited consumers to follow the arrow from A to Z.

10. They have never had to watch or listen to programs at a scheduled time.

11. If you want to reach them, you’d better send a text — emails are oft ignored.

12. They disagree with their parents as to which was the “first” Star Wars episode.

13. “Nanny cams” have always been available to check up on the babysitter.

14. NFL coaches have always had the opportunity to throw a red flag and question the ref.

15. Books have always been read to you on audible.com.

16. Citizens have always been able to register to vote when they get their driver’s license.

17. Bluetooth has always been keeping us wireless and synchronized.

18. X-rays have always been digital, allowing them to be read immediately.

19. It’s doubtful that they have used or heard the high-pitched whine of a dial-up modem.

20. DreamWorks has always been making animated creatures heroic and loveable.

21. Airline tickets have always been purchased online.

22. There have always been iMacs on desks.

23. Robots have always been surgical partners in the O.R.

24. Peregrine falcons have never been on the endangered species list.

25. They are the first generation for whom a “phone” has been primarily a video game, direction finder, electronic telegraph, and research library.

26. The Lion King has always been on Broadway.

27. Color photos have always adorned the front page of The New York Times.

28. They have never licked a postage stamp.

29. Hybrid automobiles have always been mass produced.

30. Women have always attended the Virginia Military Institute and The Citadel.

31. Snowboarding has always been an Olympic sport.