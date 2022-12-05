At the helm December 2022

The season is a time to give to others and embrace the time we spend with our loved ones. We appreciate that you are sharing some of your valued time with us by reading this issue.

We are so excited for the holiday season — truly the most wonderful time of the year.

Thank you.

To celebrate the end of the year, we are recognizing our local businesses and communities with our annual Readers’ Choice Awards, chosen by 81,661 votes. Thank you for voting and letting us know your favorite businesses and professionals.

The joy of the season is evident throughout the Lowcountry. Consider the nostalgic playground that is island resident Hartland Monahan’s Christmas village.

Or enjoy learning about the Shore Notes, an a cappella chorus that brightens the season by singing holiday songs at retirement homes. Wreaths Across America is a wonderful tradition that honors veterans and their families during the holidays. Read how the displays help celebrate the lives of heroes from our area.

Looking for ways to make your holiday season special? Find decorating tips for the home, and learn ways to expertly wrap the perfect gift.

Your holiday table brings the family together. Once you have it set, be sure to check out the prime rib recipe — it’s one to savor. We also offer tasty side-dish options. Don’t forget dessert. We have a recipe for a delicious traditional holiday cake.

The holidays are also teeming with history. Read about a baseball game held in the Lowcountry on Christmas Day in 1862 that was witnessed by thousands. That contest began our area’s rich connection to the sport.

We are so grateful for the support of our loyal readers and advertisers. Thank you for being part of our year.

The team at Monthly sends all of you the warmest holiday greetings and best wishes.

SASHA SWEENEY

MEREDITH DIMUZIO

Publishers