At the helm October 2022

We have an inspiring art scene in our area and are fortunate to be graced with some top talent. Learn about Hilton Head Big Band, a nonprofit that helps support music education for children.

The cool autumn weather arrives this month, and we are pleased to showcase some of the coolest aspects of the Lowcountry.

Meet Lucy Scandrett, a professional harpist who has taught at universities and played throughout the world.

Read about the history of the Art League of Hilton Head — which is celebrating 50 years — and learn about the care taken for art at Red Piano Art Gallery.

Fast becoming a Lowcountry mainstay, the month-long Crescendo Celebration of Arts & Culture begins in October. The event features unique arts and cultural programs, concerts, theatrical productions, museum and gallery exhibits, and more. A full schedule is inside this issue.

Each October we also feature the Lowcountry’s Leading Men with stories that showcase the hard work and ingenuity that help them and their businesses succeed.

There are important elections coming in November, and we offer you our guide to who’s running in state and local races so you can be prepared when voters head to the polls Nov. 8. For more information, go to vote411.org.

Fall isn’t just for football. It’s also time for hockey. The Savannah Ghost Pirates are set to debut on the ice. We have details on the professional minor league team.

The spooky season is here. To get you ready for Halloween, we offer a guide to spine-tingling stories and tips on how to carve a pumpkin to perfection.

We wish you the best and thank you for inviting us into your lives.

MEREDITH DIMUZIO

SASHA SWEENEY

Publishers