At the helm August 2022

This year we had more than 300 entries, including a variety of dogs and cats, guinea pigs and a couple of horses.

We love putting together each issue of Monthly, but we especially enjoy August when we publish the results of our annual Cutest Pets contest.

The voting was close, and we had so much fun looking at all the entries. Once the more than 3,000 votes were tallied, we had three winners, each of whom received their own professional photoshoot.

Pets enrich our lives in so many ways, and one way we can return the favor is by making sure they stay safe and healthy.

Read about a local dog-grooming business owner who was inspired to help animals in war-torn Ukraine, and learn about an animal rescue that is a sanctuary for horses and wildlife.

We honor the passion of sports with stories about an ultimate superfan, a longtime dedicated official and a high school volleyball star.

Their stories are true examples of having a love of the game.

August means it’s time to head back to school. Hilton Head Island and Bluffton offer different options for education, and we profile many of those in this issue. Learn about the newest principals who will lead the area’s students this school year.

Many of us are part of the so called “sandwich generation,” adults who care for their own children and help aging parents navigate their care needs. We break down some of the options for senior assistance, from in-home to memory care.

It seems the real estate market is always hot. In this issue we introduce our readers to some of the area’s top real estate agents.

The summer is a great time to go out and enjoy the nightlife. Listening to live music is a fantastic way to enjoy an evening of entertainment. We offer a guide to some of the top spots to listen to fun tunes in the Lowcountry.

We hope you enjoy reading this issue as much as we enjoyed putting it together.

SASHA SWEENEY &

MEREDITH DIMUZIO

Publishers