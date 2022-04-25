At the helm May 2022

We celebrate mothers by highlighting moms and the children they love. Barbara Hudson and her daughter, Tonya, continue to uphold the Hudson seafood legacy. Read about how the business continues to stay in the family after decades on the island.

Spring brings out the best of the Lowcountry, and we hope you are enjoying everything this gorgeous season has to offer.

Chanta Ellison is the guiding light for her children, Jaylen and Chynna Sneed. Learn how the Lowcountry standout student-athletes are always inspired by their mother.

Catch up on the happenings in our community with a look at the latest on the workforce housing developments. Read about the island’s terminal expansion and future plans. The island continues to be popular with businesses and vacationers, and the airport continues to expand its services with destinations throughout the country.

Wondering how to keep the kids entertained this summer? We’ve got you covered with our summer camp guide. The Lowcountry has a fantastic selection of summer camps, and we’ve highlighted some that will keep your children busy.

In our annual Health & Wellness Guide, we encourage you to take care of yourself and pursue a healthy lifestyle. This useful guide includes tips to continue to be your best self and a directory of local health and wellness professionals. Commencement ceremonies abound this month. We congratulate the classes of 2022 with our senior listings.

Artist Kara Artman takes found treasures from near the waters of the Lowcountry and reimagines them into modern art. Read how her work offers a window into the past.

May is a busy month, be sure to check out our calendar to ensure you don’t miss anything.

