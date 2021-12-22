At the helm January 2022

You may know some of the people featured, but we promise you’ll learn things about them you didn’t know.

The Lowcountry is full of fascinating people who make our community unique. Our annual Intriguing People of the Lowcountry issue celebrates who we are and highlights the compelling backgrounds of our neighbors.

Education is in the spotlight this month and we salute Aimee Whitesell, Beaufort County School District’s teacher of the year, who brings her passion for teaching to her students at Battery Creek High School.

We also profile many of the great school options available to students in this region.

The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra has been a mainstay for 40 years. Learn about its beginnings and how it continues to offer performances that captivate the Lowcountry.

The new year is time to focus on being your best self.

We offer tips that will help you physically and provide a mental boost. Professional trainers can help us build confidence as well as take care of our bodies. Meet some of the area’s best who strive to keep the Lowcountry active and healthy.

It was certainly a successful fall high school sports season. The Lowcountry is proud to be home to South Carolina’s Mr. Football and our area has a repeat state-titlewinning football team in Hilton Head Christian Academy and repeat winners in girls golf (May River and three-peat champions Hilton Head Prep). And the area’s schools had champion swimmers.

Their efforts are worth saluting.

We wish you all the best in 2022.

The team at Monthly is looking forward to sharing the area’s most captivating stories with you and chronicling the history of the Lowcountry as it unfolds.

SASHA SWEENEY & MEREDITH DIMUZIO

Co-Publishers