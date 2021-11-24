At the helm December 2021

To celebrate the end of the year we are recognizing our local businesses and communities with our annual Readers’ Choice Awards, chosen by 69,956 votes. Thank you for voting and letting us know your favorite businesses and professionals.

The holiday season is a time to give, to cherish our loved ones and appreciate those who have enriched our lives. It is truly the most wonderful time of the year, and we are grateful you are spending some of your valuable time with us.

The joy of giving is always more gratifying than receiving. So many people volunteer their time and talent, and we value their commitment to the community. We invite you to meet the recipients of the Mayor’s Islander Awards, who are driven by their passion to make a difference.

Looking for ways to make your holiday season special? Find decorating tips for the home, ways to make your silver shine and ideas for the perfect table setting.

Once you have your table set, be sure to check out our selection of holiday recipes.

If you are looking for a getaway, there is never a bad time to visit the mountains. Winter in Asheville, N.C., is especially nice with the Biltmore’s extensive decorations, a trip to the museum and shops or a winter hike.

We are proud to have continued to serve the community and give us all a sense of place.

The Lowcountry is special, made even more so by the people who live here.

We are so grateful for the support of our loyal readers and advertisers. Thank you.

Our entire team sends you the warmest holiday greetings and best wishes.

MEREDITH DIMUZIO & SASHA SWEENEY

Co-Publishers