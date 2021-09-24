At the helm October 2021

One event that everyone looks forward to each October is Polo 4 Heroes. This event returns after a one-year hiatus to the polo grounds of Rose Hill Plantation in Bluffton.

Each year the cool autumn weather arrives and brings along with it some of our favorite things. Pumpkin spice is everywhere and football season is in full gear.

The event’s foundations have been supporting Lowcountry service men and women, veterans, and their families for nearly 10 years. They are dedicated to helping provide special support for many of these brave heroes and their families. You won’t want to miss this event.

Each October we also feature the Lowcountry’s Leading Men with stories that showcase the hard work and ingenuity that helps them and their businesses succeed.

While 2021 is an off election year, there are two Beaufort County referendums up for vote as well as three candidates vying for two seats on the Bluffton Town Council. Be sure to get out and have your vote counted.

Along with football season comes tailgating season. Whether you are an expert or someone just starting out, be sure to read our tailgating feature to learn some new ideas on making your time before the big game into your favorite part of the day.

We also have some great drink recipes to help you enjoy the cool autumn nights.

Crescendo Celebration of Arts & Culture hosts events throughout the month and we sat down with its director, Jenn McEwen to find out how the event manages to put on so many different events.

Speaking of events, singer Edwin McCain will be back in the Lowcountry for a one-night performance. Many longtime residents may remember seeing him perform at Wild Wing Cafe before he made it nationally with his top-10 Billboard hit “I’ll Be.” Learn about his love for the Lowcountry and what’s been going on with him in his career.

We wish you the best and thank you for inviting us into your lives.

MEREDITH DIMUZIO

SASHA SWEENEY:

Co-Publishers