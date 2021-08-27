At the helm September 2021

Learn about the history of the area, and see what upcoming projects are planned. This is the issue that really highlights why we’ve decided to call this paradise our home. Our City Guide issue is our love letter to the Lowcountry. What’s not to love?

There is so much to love about the Lowcountry, and the secret is out: we are a great place to live, work and play. Each September we publish our annual City Guide. More than just the latest census data — which tells how our communities continue to grow — we speak to area mayors and town managers.

Speaking of love, as the weather cools, the area’s bridal scene heats up. Get some winter bridal ideas from our featured real wedding, tips for shooting the perfect engagement photos, and see what goes into planning a destination wedding in our Fall Bridal stories.

Vacation rental homes are a huge part of our local economy, and with more people discovering the Lowcountry, now is a great time to consider a second home that can provide you with great rental income.

One thing that holds people back from owning rental homes is the management. Why not let the professionals do it?

Take a look at our Property Management Guide, which can help you choose a local property management company that can make the whole process a breeze.

The Lowcountry is home to some of the most beautiful planned communities in the Southeast, if not the country. Check out our Lowcountry Living section to see profiles of some of these local communities. They offer breath-taking scenery, outstanding amenities and quiet, private settings that truly make the Lowcountry a special place to live.

We hope you enjoy reading about the Lowcountry every bit as much as we enjoyed putting this month’s magazine together.

SASHA SWEENEY

MEREDITH DIMUZIO

Co-Publishers