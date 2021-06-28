At the helm July 2021

Between us we have worked nearly every aspect of Hilton Head and Bluffton Monthly magazines, from design to sales to events to editorial. We have loved every minute of it and are honored to take the helm as we go forward and continue Marc and Anuska Frey’s vision for Monthly.

July is here, and we couldn’t be more excited to start our roles as co-publishers of the Lowcountry’s favorite city magazine.

We appreciate their trust in us.

Monthly and the Lowcountry have a long history together. 1985 marked the introduction of our publication: a 16-page black-and-white newspaper that was mailed to primary and second homeowners.

As our community grew, so did Monthly. Under the guidance of Marc and Anuska, our folded tabloid transformed into a full-color magazine, our content expanded and the internet made it possible for us to reach readers across the globe via our website, social media, digital editions and newsletters.

Throughout the years one thing has remained consistent: Our mission of being the Voice of the Lowcountry by informing and inspiring our audience with local and independent content.

There are some great stories this month you won’t want to miss. July means summer vacation and with so many great places within a two-hour drive, you can enjoy a great staycation at home.

We offer some great tips for keeping the kids safe in the water and sunscreen protected.

Whether you travel by air, land or sea, you may be traveling on a product made in South Carolina. Find out more in our Business Journal.

Summer heat means it’s time for summer fashion. We highlight some of our favorite looks.

Matthew Raiford, a dynamic chef and farmer working the lands of his great-greatgreat grandfather, pays homage to the cuisine that nurtured his family for seven generations. Read about his beautiful book that features more than 100 heirloom recipes.

We love being part of the Lowcountry. This is a special place to live and work. It’s a wonderful place to be.

Whether you are new to the area or have been here for generations, each of you make the Lowcountry the place we call home.

We look forward to getting to know you.

MEREDITH DIMUZIO

SASHA SWEENEY:

Co-Publishers