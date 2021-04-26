At the helm May 2021

We’re celebrating mothers who go above and beyond to serve their communities and families. Meet four women who help protect and care for the Lowcountry through their unparalleled dedication.

Spring brings out the best of the Lowcountry, and we hope you are enjoying everything this gorgeous season has to offer.

You’ll be inspired by the stories of how these women juggle motherhood with the responsibilities of being a police officer, fire marshal, emergency room nurse and a disaster volunteer.

Catch up on the happenings in our community with a look at the latest on the growth of Hilton Head Island Airport. Read about its terminal expansion and future plans. The island continues to be popular with businesses and vacationers, and the airport continues to expand its services with destinations throughout the country.

Wondering how to keep the kids entertained this summer? We’ve got you covered with our summer camp guide. The Lowcountry has a fantastic selection of summer camps, and we’ve highlighted some that will keep your children busy.

In our annual Health & Wellness Guide, we encourage you to take care of yourself and pursue a healthy lifestyle. This useful guide includes tips to continue to be your best self and a directory of local health and wellness professionals.

We love to sit outside and enjoy the beautiful weather while reading a good book. Author Patti Callahan’s latest novel is riveting. Learn about what inspires her and how she has learned to trust her literary instincts in our fun and thoughtful profile.

Spring is the perfect time to stay active, and the members of the new senior softball league are having fun — and staying young. Read about the six-team inaugural league that is fielding about 90 players and making millions of memories.

Thank you for sharing your lives with us.

Enjoy the beautiful Lowcountry spring.

ANUSKA FREY:Publisher

anuska@hiltonheadmonthly.com