At the helm April 2021

We are excited for the return of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament, which has been played annually at Harbour Town Golf Links since 1969.

It is time once again for the Lowcountry to get its plaid on.

This year the tournament has made health a priority, with strict safety protocols in place.

But unlike last year, a limited number of spectators will be able to enjoy the action. We can’t wait to see the sport’s best view for the prestigious crown — and we look forward to seeing the community reveling in one of the state’s prime events.

Bluffton native Bryson Nimmer earned an invitation to the tournament. Read how he starred in high school, excelled at Clemson University and will fulfill a dream by competing at the RBC Heritage.

Learn about Hilton Head-based SwingFit, which is embracing the science of the sport, and read about James and Calay Swift, a fun and exuberant husband-and-wife golf-pro duo.

Local women throughout the Lowcountry continue to impact the community. We shine a spotlight on their efforts with profiles in our Leading Ladies special section. And we learn how three sisters decided to take their passion for living off the land by operating their own certified organic farm.

Looking to take a day trip? Ridgeland is a small town in Jasper County, but the Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage is one of the biggest promoters of preserving history. Read about its programs, cooking and arts-and-crafts classes and history lessons.

Thank you for making Monthly a part of your spring and for continuing to inspire us.

