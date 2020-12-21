At the helm January 2021

You may know some of the people featured, but we promise you’ll learn things about them you didn’t know.

Our annual Intriguing People of the Lowcountry issue celebrates who we are and showcases the compelling backgrounds of our neighbors.

The Lowcountry is full of intriguing people from all walks of life that make our community unique.

In our business section, we showcase the landscaping team at The Greenery, which for nearly five decades has been committed to beautifying our surroundings.

Learn about the “farm of tomorrow” that is expected to bring thousands of jobs to our area and spur economic development.

Discover how SCORE SC Lowcountry helps small-business owners navigate through the unique challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

We salute Megan DeWeese, Beaufort County School District’s teacher of the year, who brings her passion for learning to her students at Okatie Elementary School, and profile many of the great school options available to students in this region.

The new year is time to focus on being your best self. We offer tips that will not only help you physically but also provide a mental boost (don’t worry, sleep is encouraged).

Small shifts in habit and mindset can make a big difference in our well-being as we all strive for a positive outlook this year.

We also celebrate the high school sports fall season. Despite the pandemic, the Lowcountry’s teams persevered, and two were crowned champions. Read about the state-title-winning Hilton Head Island High School volleyball and Hilton Head Christian Academy football teams.

Their efforts are worth applauding.

We wish you all the best in 2021. The team at Monthly is looking forward to sharing the area’s most engaging stories with you and writing the history of the Lowcountry as it unfolds.

ANUSKA FREY : Publisher

anuska@hiltonheadmonthly.com