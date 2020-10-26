At the helm November 2020

We don’t take for granted our responsibility as the “Voice of the Lowcountry,” and we are thankful we can share the area’s most compelling stories with you.

Thanksgiving offers us an opportunity to reflect. This has been a trying year, one filled with unexpected challenges that we have endured together.

This month, we have the holidays in mind. From perfecting your wreath, to tips to look and feel your best this season, and to our annual gift guide, we’ve got you prepared.

We are forever gratified that we live in a beautiful place that not only offers perfect weather but features some spectacular homes. Inside, you’ll discover a few of the most unique properties in the Lowcountry. These locations stand out for their charm and grandeur.

Also inside, read about the expected impact of the Exit 3 project off I-95 and we offer reasons why the Lowcountry is the prime spot for retirees.

Get inspired by stunning images from our fall fashion shoot held at the J Costello Gallery, located at Red Fish restaurant. Check out photographer Guido Flueck’s work. We appreciate all who made the shoot a success.

The season of gratitude extends to the nonprofits who work tirelessly to meet the needs of the community. Learn more inside about the fundraising gala for Volunteers in Medicine and The Deep Well Project’s Santa Shop, which helps make Christmas special for hundreds of kids each year.

We hope this season we all have an opportunity to spend time with our loved ones — either at the dinner table or virtually — and express our gratitude. It’s important to slow down and give thanks for what we have and to show appreciation for those we love.

From everybody at the Monthly team,

Happy Thanksgiving.

ANUSKA FREY : Publisher

anuska@hiltonheadmonthly.com