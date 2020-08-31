At the helm September 2020

As we constantly strive to give our readers a fresh perspective on the happenings in the Lowcountry, we offer a crisp and striking redesign that is refined and visually engaging.

It is a time of celebration and change at Monthly magazine. We are excited to celebrate our 35th anniversary, and this month we introduce a new look.

We are thrilled to share it with you.

Our cover this month is designed by accomplished local artist Amos Hummell. It showcases the beauty of the Lowcountry with a nod to our 35th anniversary.

Learn more about Hummell inside this issue, including his latest artistic passions.

Our anniversary offers us a chance to look back, but also look ahead. In these pages you can read about a retired newspaper editor’s perspective of the current media landscape, and the optimism of a young college journalist who is just getting started and is raring to make a difference.

A September tradition at Monthly, our annual City Guide offers our readers a chance to learn a little more about the places we love, including a snapshot by the numbers of growth and development.

Bluffton constantly seeks to enhance the quality of life for its residents. We take a look at some projects that are aimed to connect the town to its neighborhoods, businesses and restaurants while keeping the treasured feeling of a small town.

The U.S. 278 Corridor Improvements Project is moving ahead. In this issue, you’ll learn more about the proposals for Hilton Head Island’s aging bridges — and the project’s detractors.

We’ve also included an update on the “chill” lifestyle being enjoyed at Margaritaville, and you’ll hear from the mayors of Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Hardeeville about their visions for the future.

Inside this issue, we feature our fall wedding section. We’ve profiled two recent weddings that were initially delayed by the coronavirus. The pandemic did not dampen the couples’ love, however, but instead it solidified their devotion.

The weddings may have been held a little later than planned, but the joy of the big day is evident in each of their stories.

We are pleased to share these stories of love.

If you are looking for a bite to eat after a day on the water with friends and family, we offer a guide to many dock-and-dine locations in the Lowcountry.

These are great spots to tie up and enjoy a savory meal and drink.

We are proud to have served the Lowcountry for 35 years and are grateful you have been right there with us.

Thank you for being part of our journey. We wish you well.

ANUSKA FREY: Publisher

