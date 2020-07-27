At the helm August 2020

We lost a great humanitarian last month when Dr. Rick Vanderslice lost his two-year battle with cancer. Rick was passionate in everything he did, from fishing to hiking to helping others. His altruism will be missed, but never forgotten. Inside you can read about his life and legacy.

When we put the finishing touches on our August issue, we did so with a great sense of appreciation for those we hold dear to our hearts.

We also say goodbye to our editor Carol Weir. Carol served as editor for three years and poured her heart and passion into making Monthly thrive as the “Voice of the Lowcountry.” She will be missed. We truly value her tenure, and we wish her well in her new position as Director of Communications at USCB.

We are excited to introduce Anthony Garzilli as our new editor in chief. Anthony has been with us since January when he was named managing editor to help oversee the publication. He has researched and written compelling stories on a variety of subjects. Anthony has more than 20 years of experience in journalism. Before joining Monthly, he served as editor of the Jasper County Sun Times, where he won 23 S.C. Press Association awards. We very much look forward to his leadership.

We are thrilled to share with you the winner of our annual Cutest Pet Contest. We had so much fun reviewing each of the submissions and wished we could spend some time with each of your adorable pets. Thanks for participating.

As the school year begins, we are excited to share inspirational education stories. Read about our area’s talented young students, and a business executive who learned it’s never too late to pursue a master’s degree.

The August heat in the Lowcountry is unrelenting, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun. Inside this issue we highlight some indoor adventures for the entire family. While adhering to the latest coronavirus guidelines, enjoy learning about a wonderland of activities for kids, including interactive playsets or take a shot at the newest activity: archery. There’s plenty to do while you stay cool.

It can be tiresome to try to constantly beat the heat. To help you stay active and strong, we offer tips to help keep your immune system healthy. From eating the proper fruits and vegetables, to making sure you exercise, these suggestions will help you feel great and fight off unwanted viruses. Remember: Don’t forget to catch your Z’s.

We encourage you to also see our directory of local healthcare professionals who will help keep you healthy.

Thank you for making Monthly a part of your summer and for continuing to inspire us.

Be well and be safe.