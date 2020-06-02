At the helm June 2020

When we sent our June issue to the printer, the Monthly team was working remotely—but like the rest of the Lowcountry, beginning to venture out in the world as it reopened. As restrictions have been lifted and visitors arrive to enjoy their summer vacations, we feel relief that our local economy is up and running again and hope that we can move about safely.

While respecting social distancing, publisher Anuska Frey and editor Carol Weir celebrated seeing each other again after eight weeks of working from home.

In this issue we celebrate the great outdoors. For many of us, our backyards became our salvation this spring. In between Zoom meetings, home schooling and monitoring the news, our gardens took on a new importance—whether filled with flowers, vegetables, herbs or potted plants on the balcony of a condo or villa.

Some of us decided for the first time in our lives to get our hands dirty by planting seeds or seedlings, while others were content to watch the clouds move across the sky and let them remind us that this too shall pass. A successful garden is a testament to resilience: find out in this issue how Bluffton’s May River Montessori School kept their student gardens going despite the statewide suspension of classes.

I think we can all agree that the Lowcountry is a great place to take a deep breath of nature. For a look at some of the unique ecosystems around us and the opportunities they offer, check out our story about summer fun on the water and our feature about great local experiences to do with dad on Father’s Day.

Finally, this issue is about saluting those who are making a difference. Many Lowcountry residents—including a local Realtor and the staff from the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina’s costume shop—are sewing homemade masks. A company in Ridgeland has transformed its factory to be able to produce face shields for health care workers. Bluffton Self Help is providing assistance with food, rent payments and utility bills for neighbors in need. Read our stories about them inside.

We hope you are enjoying the start of summer. Be good to yourself—take time to enjoy the amenities that cause so many to flock here, remember that rest is not idleness and treat yourself to a good read. We wish you health and happiness this month and always.