We are here for you

The pandemic has upset our country’s norms, disrupted our daily lives. But it also brings great faith: We know this, too, shall pass, and it’s been a reminder that if we have our health and our loved ones — friends, family and community — then life is good. And if we are sick or in need, these same people are there to comfort and care for us. The outpouring of support we’ve seen during the pandemic has only strengthened our resolve to continue to keep the community connected.

In this issue, we’re doing what we always do: providing you with feel-good stories about great people and programs — and timely, useful information. We are working hard to keep you informed, connected and, a bit entertained.

We have you covered with tips to help manage life during the outbreak. Check out our stories on how to talk to your kids about the coronavirus — and a reminder to make sure to find ways to have fun — and the proper etiquette if you are working from home. Hint: It’s OK to have a sense of humor during video conferencing calls but save the snacks for later.

We also remind you that the Lowcountry’s beauty is still there, waiting for you when we all get back outside. Feast your eyes on Ebenezer Creek, a beautiful and majestic swap off the Savannah River.

We are always uplifted by our community’s youth, and we are excited to share the story of Felipe Mendoza: The Hilton Head Prep student athlete plays basketball and soccer, is a Boy Scout and plays the cello.

If you’re working at home as we are, you might be tempted to wear PJs all day. However, Sarah Eliasoph of Lowcountry NAMI—who we interviewed for this issue—says this isn’t great for mental health. So let the styles of our spring fashion serve as inspiration.

And we hope this time of social isolation helps you get reacquainted with life’s simple pleasures, like curling up with a good book. Let us offer a suggestion: “Driving Miss Norma.” We won’t give the story away, but just know it’s about enjoying life to the fullest. We believe it’s a great read for this time.

We will come throught this together!

Anuska Frey – publisher

anuska@hiltonheadmonthly.com

Carol Weir – editor

carol@hiltonheadmonthly.com