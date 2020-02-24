At the helm March 2020

Check out our “The Essential South” section for articles that explore the cultural traditions, food, entrepreneurs and more that make this part of the country special. Have you ever heard a Southern expression and weren’t sure what it meant? No worries, Barry Kaufman offers a guide to some of the basics of Southern slang. You’ll be fixin’ to try out some of the sayings in no time.

Spring is here with its insistence on new life, renewal and hope. At Monthly, we are full of energy and embracing this gorgeous season.

As nature shows off its beauty this month, we’re reminded of the need to care for our environment. In this issue, we explore the economic impacts of climate change, from the international to local level. We also bring you a pictorial and story about the gorgeous May River and efforts to protect it.

We also shine a spotlight on people making an impact in our communities. Female business leaders and others answer questions about their lives and careers in our Leading Ladies special section. And we learn how entrepreneur Neely Powell turned her discovery of a pair of hand-made shoes in Mexico into her own booming business.

We are always thinking of ways to stay healthy and active. In this issue, we get to share with you the wisdom of celebrity neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta, author and public health advocate, who visited the Lowcountry last month and revealed the secrets to living a long, healthy life. It was a captivating presentation as part of the Lowcountry Speaker Series, and we are excited to relay some of his advice.

On Hilton Head and in Bluffton, spring is always full of festivals and community events. St. Patrick’s Day is a don’t-miss annual party for locals and visitors alike, and we bring you what’s new with the Hilton Head parade and other favorite festivities.

Finally, we can’t resist showing off photos of our Bridal Show last month at Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island. Soon-to-be brides and grooms and their friends and parents mingled with local vendors like wedding planners, photographers and florists. Between the mimosas and the live music, everyone had a great time. Please join us next year if you missed it this time.

Enjoy your Lowcountry spring, and never underestimate the power of good people working together.

