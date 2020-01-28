At the helm January 2020

While reading about love and thinking about Valentine’s Day, we happened upon this quote by 19th-century French author Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin, who wrote under the pseudonym George Sand. At Monthly, we agree: Nothing compares to love — not money, intelligence, good looks or fame.

Luckily, love exists in many forms. In this issue, selfless love is celebrated in our profile of Sheila Rivera and Cyndi Addison, good friends and foster moms who have welcomed children in need into their homes and their hearts. Cynthia Gorski-Popiel’s love of classical music led her to serve the International Piano Competition and The Performing Arts Consortium. For Carolyn Grant, Tom Barnwell Jr. and Emory Campbell, the love of the Lowcountry’s Gullah culture — of which they are part — led to collaboration on a very special new book called “Gullah Days: Hilton Head Islanders Before the Bridge.” Read these extraordinary love stories inside.

At Monthly, we also love the Gullah Celebration — the monthlong tribute to Gullah history, culture, food, art, crafts, music and dance that happens on Hilton Head Island each February. Since 1996, the nonprofit Native Island Business & Community Affairs Association has showcased the island’s rich Gullah heritage, and the Gullah Celebration has become a major draw for visitors from around the region. See our story for an update on what’s new at the event this year.

Looking for a unique Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other? We’ve got you covered — be sure to check out our local gift guide, starting on page 56. February is also our big bridal issue, and your reminder to buy your tickets for the 2020 Hilton Head Bridal Show. Now in its 13th year, this annual event has grown into the biggest bridal event in the region and is a natural extension of our work with the local bridal industry. This year’s show takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the gorgeous Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island. Come meet the area’s best vendors, taste cakes, view wedding portraits and check out the latest in bridal fashions. Tickets are $9 and include a free mimosa with advance purchase. To buy your ticket before the big event, go to mylowcountrytix.com; on the day of the show, tickets are $12 at the door.

We hope you enjoy this issue as much as we loved creating it. Happy reading!

