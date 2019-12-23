As we welcome the new decade, we decided to turn a new page in our long history and make VOICE our new brand going forward. While the word “Monthly” denoted our publishing frequency, we feel “Voice” is more telling of who we are and what we aim to do: Convey all the stories worth telling by covering a wide spectrum of topics, and give our audience a true sense of place. Through our online and social presence, our newsletters, the print edition and other specialty publications, we are uniquely positioned to make a positive difference in our community by being dedicated to local journalism and the place we call home.

Happy new decade! Over the past 35 years, we at Monthly have followed our mission to be the “Voice of the community.” We have grown to be the leading local media channel that inspires, informs and, most importantly, connects Lowcountry residents.

You’ll see that reflected in this issue: “Intriguing People of the Lowcountry” is a celebration of who we are as a community and highlights the diverse backgrounds of our neighbors. This year, we focus on newcomers to the U.S. who are in search of the American Dream. From Levi Strauss to Albert Einstein, immigrants have always shaped America with their hard work and innovative ideas.

And though we think that you, dear reader, are just about perfect, we give you some inspiration to start 2020 on the right foot, whether you’re looking to establish new routines, exercise with an accountability partner or make strides toward financial health.

Also in this issue, writer Kathleen Williams profiles student Olivia Waters, whose portrait of an orphan abroad has changed her own life; we salute Michelle Gordon, Beaufort County School District’s teacher of the year, who brings her passion for learning to her students at Bluffton High School every day; and profile many of the great school options on Hilton Head Island and Bluffton.

We want to be YOUR voice, so please drop us a line, “like” us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram and ensure home delivery by subscribing to our newsletter and magazine at www.lowcountryvoice.com.

We wish all of you the very best in 2020!