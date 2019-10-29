At the helm November 2019

Despite the many culinary preparations that go along with Thanksgiving, the meal is the centerpiece — but it’s not the celebration. Whether the feast is transcendent or simple, Thanksgiving is defined by the act of coming together. It’s also an opportunity to extend the ritual of gratitude outside of ourselves. Bring everyone you can to the table or let yourself be brought to it. Give thanks for what you have and whom you love.

In between courses of turkey and pumpkin pie, Thanksgiving presents an annual opportunity for reflection. At Monthly, we’re profoundly grateful for many things: for the opportunity to live in such a beautiful destination, for our friends and family, and for having the chance to participate in our readers’ lives.

Here at Monthly, we love the themes in this issue: humor, creativity and luxury. Our fall fashion shoot at the stunning Bluffton Inn had all of the above: lots of laughter, artistic designs by local boutiques, fine jewelry by Forsythe Jewelers and just the right amount of glam. Check out photographer Jackie Friel’s work starting on page 68. We’re grateful to all the talent who made this shoot magical.

In other sections, read about glamping in the Smoky Mountains, outdoor parties centered around firepits, flying lessons over Hilton Head Island and more. These stories celebrate the great outdoors because November has some of the area’s best weather — that’s why many of the Lowcountry’s biggest annual events take place in the 11th month of the year. From festivals and galas to national cycling event Pedal Hilton Head, in this issue we’ve got you covered when it comes to fun things to do.

Many of these events are fundraisers for local nonprofit groups. We invite you to reflect on how you, too, can best use your abilities and talents to make the world — and the Lowcountry — a better place.

Happy Thanksgiving to all from the Monthly team!