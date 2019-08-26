At the helm September 2019

In these pages, you’ll hear from the mayors of Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Hardeeville. We also check in with town officials and show you a snapshot of growth and development on the mainland by the numbers. We’ve also included an update about what’s happening on Pope Avenue and at Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park.

September is when locals get to enjoy the best the Lowcountry has to offer. The number of vacationers drops precipitously, there’s almost always a breeze at the beach, and Monthly brings you our annual City Guide. A September tradition here at Frey Media, the City Guide offers a chance to take stock of who we are as a community — including the places we love and the neighbors who help the Lowcountry thrive.

Meeting influential locals has never been easier for our readers — we’re excited to announce Frey Media’s second annual Faces of the Lowcountry. This soft-cover volume profiles business owners and professionals on Hilton Head and in Bluffton, serving as a “Who’s Who” of the Lowcountry. We’ve included Faces of the Lowcountry with your issue of Monthly to introduce you to some of your neighbors and what they do at work. We’re lucky to live in a beautiful place that others wait all year to visit for a week’s vacation. Each year, the gorgeous homes and neighborhoods of Hilton Head and Bluffton entice many visitors to move here. Read our “Lowcountry Living” section for a look at exclusive communities. Speaking of stunning homes, ownership of investment properties is booming right now. Don’t miss our property management section to learn how professionals can make owning a rental property painless and profitable.

Also inside this issue, we’ve got our fall wedding section, which profiles two recent local weddings and a love story about a happy ending after tragedy. Hilton Head is a high-end wedding destination, and it is home to extremely talented vendors who create dream weddings.

Finally, please make sure to vote for our 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards at hiltonheadmonthly.com. These awards honor locals’ favorite restuarants, salons, home repair companies and more. Voting starts Sept. 15. And save the date for Dec. 5 at the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head, when again this year Monthly will celebrate the winners with a fabulous party that kicks off the holiday season. We’d love to see you there.