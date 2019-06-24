At the helm July 2019

In July, the Lowcountry welcomes thousands of visitors who flock here for precious vacations with family and friends. Despite some traffic headaches, tourism is one of the largest job creators in the Lowcountry and we are grateful that so many families want to spend their time and money here. Many Beaufort County residents work hard to make sure these guests have a wonderful time while they’re here, and in this issue, we introduce you to some of the folks who are on the front lines of summer every day: guarding our beaches, serving meals, guiding boats safely to shore and more.

At Monthly, we love the looks on the faces of visiting adults and children when they first see all the beauty the Lowcountry has to offer, from the sunsets to the beaches and wildlife. This issue is full of suggestions for summer fun, from surfing Hilton Head Island’s gentle waves to opportunities to meet alligators and snakes up close and great spots to enjoy mouth-watering burgers or ice cream.

At the center of celebration this month is the Fourth of July. No other date on the calendar more strongly symbolizes all that our nation stands for, and the Lowcountry is a wonderful place to celebrate Independence Day. From fireworks to a flyover, parades and live music, around here we know how to celebrate.

This month we also explore one of the ultimate expressions of patriotism — and a rite of passage at U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. Check out our story by Barry Kaufman and photos by Lloyd Wainscott showcasing the recruits who show up to basic training as young civilians and leave tough as nails.

July is full of events that you won’t want to miss — the Players Amateur golf tournament returns to Berkeley Hall and productions of “Legally Blonde” at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina and “The Outsiders” at May River Theatre Co. are sure to entertain. To make sure you’re looking your best as you make the rounds about town, check out our summer beauty book, where local professionals transform people you may recognize into the best versions of themselves.

We hope you keep Monthly on hand as you continue your summer adventures, and we thank you for sharing your lives with us.