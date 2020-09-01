Each plan includes a replacement of the eastbound Mackay Creek bridge. Based on input from the public and various agencies, here are the proposed options for the project.

The S.C. Department of Transportation is proposing to make improvements to the U.S. 278 corridor between Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, from Moss Creek Drive to Spanish Wells Road.

For more information, visit scdot278corridor.com.

ALTERNATIVE NO.1

Build new eastbound Mackay Creek bridge south of existing bridge; recondition and widen existing westbound Mackay Creek bridge; recondition and possibly widen Skull Creek bridges; use existing alignment as much as possible.

ALTERNATIVE NO.2

Build a new bridge to the north of existing westbound Mackay Creek bridge; recondition existing westbound Mackay Creek bridge and convert to eastbound traffic; use newly constructed bridge for westbound traffic over Mackay Creek; recondition and possibly widen Skull Creek bridges.

ALTERNATIVE NO.3

Build two new eastbound bridges south of the existing alignments, one over Mackay Creek and one over Skull Creek; recondition and widen westbound Mackay Creek Bridge; recondition existing Skull Creek Bridges and convert to westbound traffic only.

ALTERNATIVE NO.4

Replace all four existing bridges with one new bridge immediately south of the existing alignment; build a new access to the Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge and CC Haigh Jr. Boat Ramp; use existing alignment east of the new bridges; remove existing bridges.

ALTERNATIVE NO.4A

Same as Alternative 4 but revised based on public and agency feedback: Moves proposed interchange on Pinckney Island closer to the existing U.S. 278 corridor.

ALTERNATIVE NO.5

Build two new eastbound bridges just south of the existing eastbound Mackay Creek bridge; recondition westbound bridges and widen in place; improve access to the Pinckney Island Wildlife Refuge and CC Haigh Jr. boat ramp; use the existing transmission line easement for U.S. 278 running from Jenkins Island through Spanish Wells Road.

ALTERNATIVE NO.5A

Same as Alternative 5 but revised based on public and agency feedback: Utilize property adjacent to, just south of, the existing transmission line easement for U.S. 278 running from Jenkins Island through Spanish Wells Road.

ALTERNATIVE NO.6

Replace all four existing bridges with one new bridge just south of the existing U.S. 278 alignment; build a new access to the Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge and CC Haigh Jr. Boat Ramp; utilize the existing transmission line easement running from Jenkins Island through Spanish Wells Road; remove existing bridges.

ALTERNATIVE NO.6A

Same as Alternative 6 but revised based on public and agency feedback: Utilize property adjacent to, just south of, the existing transmission line easement for U.S. 278 running from Jenkins Island through Spanish Wells Road.