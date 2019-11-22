30 Years of Thankful

This month Bruno Landscape & Nursery will be celebrating 30 years in business on Hilton Head Island. A small landscape business started by Gary and Mary Ann Bruno in 1989 has blossomed into a booming operation that has far exceeded their expectations. Their once young children (Steven, Jenna & Nikki), who tagged along from job site to job site, are now all working in the family business.

Steven Bruno, Nikki and Rafael Rodriguez (married to Nikki) who were once young teens working summers are now playing essential roles in operating the Bruno business. As the Bruno children grew, so did their business. After only 11 years, Mary Ann and Gary decided to add a retail nursery and the name changed from Bruno Landscape & Irrigation to Bruno Landscape & Nursery. This name better fit their expanding services, which now includes retail, hardscape and landscape construction. The 4-acre property that was once a small plant only nursery is now run by daughter-in-law Jordan Bruno and is an amazing garden center.

The Bruno family is very thankful for their customers and community.

“Both the community and our cus-tomers helped raise our children and have been there for us for the past 30 years,” Mary Ann Bruno said.

“We try to stay involved in our com-munity and we are grateful for many of the organizations that contribute to the well-being of our family and work staff,” said Jenna (Bruno) Hull, who helps run the office. The Bruno family is honored to be able to give back to various local charities and organizations throughout the year.

The Bruno’s thankfulness doesn’t stop there … they are very thankful for their amazing staff.

What began as a husband and wife team and one truck has grown into a thriv-ing business with a full time staff of 45. Gary Bruno, whose main focus is the con-struction side, has had some of the same employees working alongside him for over 20 years. “Anyone who knows Gary knows he’s a worker and his guys carry the same amount of energy and dedica-tion as he does.” said Mary Ann.

The maintenance division, too, has been fortunate to have a dedicated team and many of the workers have been with the company over 10 years. “With the current labor shortage, having good staff is a blessing, for sure,” said Jenna Hull.

Many of the maintenance employees joined the team under the supervision of Mark Nizolek, Mary Ann’s brother in law. Sadly, Mark lost his battle with pancreatic cancer last September and is missed by all. “We are blessed to have be surrounded in our business with our children, family and friends” said Mary Ann Bruno, “It is during this celebration of our business that we remember all of the people that helped us in the success of our business .. including those we have lost along the way.”

Bruno Landscape is truly a family affair of hard work and love that extends to the entire staff.

As a thank you Bruno will be offering 30% off all Poinsettias or 30% off one item in the nursery through December 31, 2019.

109 Dillon Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 | 843-682-2624 | www.brunolandscapeandnursery.com