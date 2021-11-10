Charter One Realty Hosts 6th Annual Toy Drive

Charter One Realty is hosting its sixth annual Holiday Toy Drive in partnership with Deep Well, Bluffton Self Help, and The United Way.

Members of the community are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the company’s sales offices through Tuesday, Dec. 7. The toys will be delivered throughout the holidays in conjunction with local charities that assist financially and physically disadvantaged children.

“At Charter One, we feel it’s important to give back to the communities in which we live and work. Each year during our toy drive, it’s heartwarming to see all of the donated gifts, knowing they will help to brighten the holidays for so many people," said Paige Rose, CMO of Charter One Realty.



Charter One Realty is also collecting toys during the 2021 Bluffton Christmas Parade in Downtown Bluffton on Dec. 4. Parade attendees who

wish to donate a toy to a child in need are invited to drop a toy in the collection boxes on the Promenade Office porch, located at 1 Promenade Street.

To make a donation, visit any Charter One Realty sales office. For more information, visit CharterOneRealty.com or call 844-526-0002.