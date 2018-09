The Hilton Head Island-based Professional Tennis Registry announced that Peggy Edwards, director of communications and editor of TennisPro Magazine, was presented a 2018 Award for Publishing Excellence.

She won the APEX award category “Magazines, Journals & Tabloids — Print” for the November/December issue of TennisPro, the official publication of PTR tennis teachers and coaches. Edwards, who has been with PTR since 1998, has been the recipient of 23 APEX awards for TennisPro.