Hilton Head Tennis Update Dec 12, 2016

Pre-registration is in progress for USTA Leagues starting in February. Deadline in December 17. Teams include MW, all levels - 18, 40, 55+ and 70+.

Captains pre-register with the league coordinators, who then assign team numbers, allowing captains to sign up members. Play will start at the end of January.

Mark Anders (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) is the M55, M70 coordinator.

Sue Cook (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) is the M18, M40, W18 coordinator.

Joanne Dugle (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) is the W40 coordinator.

Mary Ellen Arboe (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) is the W55, W70 coordinator.

Ann Hunt (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) is the W18, W55 3.5 coordinator.

Vivian Wayne (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) is the coordinator for the CCTA (off island)

To captain a team, contact the appropriate coordinator.

- Year end ratings have been published. Check out yours at USTA web site.