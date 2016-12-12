Hilton Head Tennis Update Dec 12, 2016

Lowcountry tennis guru Bob Brockman shares all the local tennis news and league information in this weekly tennis blog.
Resuming the Tennis Update now that tennis is starting up again. We hope everyone is well and looking forward to a less eventful future.
Events
Pre-registration is in progress for USTA Leagues starting in February. Deadline in December 17. Teams include MW, all levels - 18, 40, 55+ and 70+.
Captains pre-register with the league coordinators, who then assign team numbers, allowing captains to sign up members. Play will start at the end of January.
Mark Anders (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) is the M55, M70 coordinator.
Sue Cook (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) is the M18, M40, W18 coordinator.
Joanne Dugle (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) is the W40 coordinator.
Mary Ellen Arboe (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) is the W55, W70 coordinator.
Ann Hunt (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) is the W18, W55 3.5 coordinator.
Vivian Wayne (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) is the coordinator for the CCTA (off island)
To captain a team, contact the appropriate coordinator.
- Year end ratings have been published. Check out yours at USTA web site.
Tournaments
Reference
- Pro Tennis League: proleaguetennis.com
- Ultimate Tennis League: www.ultimatetennis.com
- Single Ladder: www.globaltennisnetwork.com
- Savannah Challenger Tournament: http://savannahchallenger.com
- Professional Tennis Registry: ptrtennis.org
- Tennis Assoc of HHI: tahhi.org
- Palmetto Dunes: www.PalmettoDunes.com
- USTA leagues: www.USTA.com
- South Carolina USTA: www.southcarolina.usta.com
- South Beach Racquet Club: http://www.south-beach-racquet-club.com
- Van Der Meer Tennis @ SY: www.vandermeertennis.com
- Country Club of Hilton Head: http://www.cchhtennis.com
- Haig Point, Daufuskie Island: http://www.haigpoint.com
Abbreviations: PD - Palmetto Dunes, SL: Spring Lake, CCHH: Country Club of HH, SCYC: SC Yacht Club, MC: Moss Creek, SY: Shipyard
SC: Sun City, PR: Port Royal, CCTA: Coastal Carolina Tennis Assoc., WX: Wexford, PTR: Professional Tennis Registry, SB: South Beach
TAHHI: Tennis Assoc of Hilton Head Island, TLC: Tennis Club of Low Country (Rose Hill), HH: Hampton Hall, HP: Haig Point
League designation format: Mens or Womens followed by age group and USTA level. e.g.: W55 3.0 = Womens, age 55 and over, 3.0 level
Please forward news of interest to the tennis community to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
(teams needing additional players, exhibition matches, clinics, tournaments, leagues and league news)
