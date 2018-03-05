Players Am Extends Contract With Berkeley Hall

The Heritage Classic Foundation has extended its contract with Berkeley Hall Golf Club to host the Players Amateur through 2019. The event will be celebrating its 19th anniversary July 10-15. This one-of-a-kind amateur golf tournament was created by players for the players and is made possible by generous contributions and donations from sponsors, volunteers and the host club. The Players Amateur has been played at Berkeley Hall since 2012.

“Berkeley Hall offers Players Amateur contestants a week of top-notch golf and first-class amenities,” tournament director Steve Wilmot said in a release. “It gives them a true taste of what they can expect when they start competing on the PGA Tour.”

The Players Amateur formed a partnership with the RBC Heritage in 2002 and was one of the first major amateur events to offer its champion an exemption into a PGA Tour event.

“Bringing the world’s best amateur golfers to Berkeley Hall is what makes the Players Amateur so exciting,” Berkeley Hall General Manager Adrian Morris said. “It’s often a defining moment in a young golfer’s career. Many of our members host these young golfers and establish relationships that can last a lifetime.”

Many Players Amateur past participants and champions have become successful on the professional level including 2017 RBC Heritage champion Wesley Bryan. Brooks Koepka, Brian Harman, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar, Justin Thomas, Camilo Villegas and Bill Haas are a few other well-known Players Amateur alumni to win on the PGA TOUR.