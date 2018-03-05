Tartan Invitational Added To Heritage Week Schedule

The Heritage Classic Foundation has announced a new golf opportunity during this year’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing with the addition of the Tartan Invitational at Atlantic Dunes.

The Tartan Invitational is an exclusive 80-player event pairing each group with a special South Carolina personality. Honorary guests may be a PGA Tour professional, a musician, an athlete, an actor, or a politician. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 11, at Atlantic Dunes by Davis Love III, which was voted the 2017 Golf Course of the Year by the National Golf Course Owners Association.