Tartan Invitational Added To Heritage Week Schedule

The Heritage Classic Foundation has announced a new golf opportunity during this year’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing with the addition of the Tartan Invitational at Atlantic Dunes.
The Tartan Invitational is an exclusive 80-player event pairing each group with a special South Carolina personality. Honorary guests may be a PGA Tour professional, a musician, an athlete, an actor, or a politician. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 11, at Atlantic Dunes by Davis Love III, which was voted the 2017 Golf Course of the Year by the National Golf Course Owners Association.
Included with each playing spot are two RBC Heritage Clubhouse Badges, a parking pass, a gift package and two invitations for the breakfast and awards reception.
An individual playing spot is $2,750 and a foursome is $10,000. All proceeds will be donated to the South Carolina Junior Golf Association and the Heritage Classic Foundation. For more information on the 50th annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, visit www.rbcheritage.com.