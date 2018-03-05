Wilmot Named To PGA Tour’s Advisory Council

RBC Heritage presented by Boeing tournament director Steve Wilmot recently was elected to be the vice chairman of the PGA Tour’s Tournament Advisory Council.
The Tournament Advisory Council’s (TAC) mission is to improve the business conditions for all PGA Tour tournaments by establishing and maintaining relationships between tournaments, the PGA Tour and PGA Tour players. The TAC is made up of PGA Tour tournament directors. Wilmot will serve a two-year term as vice chairman and then will become chairman during the PGA Tour Annual Meeting in December 2019.
“It is an honor to be chosen to serve on the TAC,” Wilmot said in a release. “I look forward to working with a group of standout tournament directors to help enhance the quality of PGA Tour golf tournaments for the benefit of the players, public, media and corporate sponsors.”
The 2018 RBC Heritage presented by Boeing will take place April 9-15 at Harbour Town Golf Links. For more information or tickets, visit www.rbcheritage.com.