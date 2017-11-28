Sea Pines golf instructor named top teacher

The honor comes just months after Rader was formally inducted into the LPGA’s Teaching and Club Professional Hall of Fame — the highest honor bestowed to teaching and club pros, awarded for extraordinary service and leadership while contributing to the game of golf and the golf industry.

The Sea Pines Resort’s newest golf instructor, Dana Rader, has been named one of the “50 Best Teachers in America” by Golf Digest. She is one of only four women to make the prestigious list.

Rader joined the instruction team at The Sea Pines Resort in the fall. She leads the ladies golf instruction programs at the resort’s state-of-the-art Golf Learning Center, which is located at Plantation Golf Club and overlooks the Heron Point by Pete Dye and Atlantic Dunes by Davis Love III courses. The 24,000-square-foot training facility features the latest in golf instruction technology, along with indoor putting areas, two hitting bays and a separate teeing ground for instruction only.

“We are thrilled to have Dana on our teaching staff,” said Cary Corbitt, The Sea Pines Resort’s vice president of sports and operations. “She is part of a fantastic team of teaching professionals here at Sea Pines that includes several Carolina PGA Teacher of the Year winners.”

Rader has been awarded numerous honors throughout her career, including Golf Magazine’s “Top 100 Teachers in America” in 1996, a title she still holds today. She was named LPGA Teacher and Golf Professional “National Teacher of the Year” in 1990 and won the Ellen Griffin Rolex Award in 2015. In addition, the Golf Channel Academy made her Lead Charter Coach.

Considered an authority in the golf industry, Rader is a contributing writer for Golf Magazine, Golf Digest, Golf Tips magazine, Sports Illustrated and The Charlotte Observer. She also wrote the book “Rock Solid Golf: A Foundation for a Lifetime.”